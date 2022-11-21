SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Staff Sargent Collin Brennan surprised his wife and three daughters after being deployed for almost a year.
Julie Brennan and her three daughter just finished watching a movie at the theater when they got the surprise of a lifetime.
Brennan has been taking care of their three daughters with help from close friends and family. A close friend planned the surprise with Sargent Brennan. He was originally supposed to come home a little later but was able to fly in right before the holidays.
"Relief I think is the first word that I can come to because it's been a long year. Trials and all kinds of stuff. I've missed him," said Brennan.
The family plans to spend time together and travel now that they're finally back together.
