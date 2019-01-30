DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The U.S. Postal Service has suspended deliveries in parts of Central Illinois Wednesday and Thursday because of dangerous cold weather.
A spokesperson for the postal service said Wednesday suspensions include ZIP codes 610, 603-605, 609, 613, 614, 616 and 617. She said the Postal Service would add listings of additional areas suspended, but none had been posted as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
A postal worker in Decatur said some deliveries in the city had been suspended.
The Postal Service announced that, Thursday, it would suspend deliveries for ZIP codes 618, 619, 625, 626, 623, 625, 627 and 650.
Retail operations at local offices will be available but may be limited, according to a news release from the postal service.