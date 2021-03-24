ST. Louis - Multiple police sources have confirmed with NBC affiliate KSDK that St. Louis Blues legend Bobby Plager died after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.
Police confirmed one person died in the crash that happened around 1:30pm. Police sources later confirmed with KSDK that Plager was the victim who died in the crash.
Plager was an original member of the St. Louis Blues hockey team, joining the team in their inaugural season of 1967-68.
The St. Louis Blues released a statement:
"It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby Plager. He was an original 1967 member of the St. Louis Blues, but also an original in every sense of the word. Bobby's influence at all levels of the Blues organization was profound and everlasting, and his loss to our city will be deep. Bobby liked to say he was No. 5 in our program, but No. 1 in our hearts. Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly. The St. Louis Blues send all of our love and support to his family, and we hope everyone will find strength knowing that Bobby got his parade."
