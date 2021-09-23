DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local Special Olympian was surprised by family and peers Thursday night with news that she will compete for Team USA in 2022!
Andrea Langford, who competes in powerlifting, will be part of the 2022 national Special Olympics in Orlando! She was selected to represent Illinois athletes.
Leaders with Special Olympics were part of Thursday night's surprise reveal in Decatur and said it's amazing to see Langford's hard work pay off.
"Our athletes strive to be good athletes. They train, they compete, you know, they overcome a lot in life," said Joanie Keyes of Special Olympics Illinois. "To have the opportunity not only to compete at a local level, but then to advance on to a national level is pretty awesome."
Langford said she was shocked, but also grateful for the support.
"It was a very shocking experience to see everybody," she said. "I really appreciate everybody coming out tonight and supporting me."
She competed in the past at softball and horseback riding.
