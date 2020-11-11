DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND-TV is announcing the Spirit of Giving Toys for Tots toy drive will happen on Friday, Dec. 4.
It will happen at the station from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on that date and at Walmart North from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year will mark the 12th year of the Spirit of Giving Toys for Tots campaign.
Collected toys will be distributed through the Northeast Community Fund, Dove Inc. and the Salvation Army. Distribution is set for Dec. 15-17, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment at the old Kroger's location in Fairview Plaza, which is at the corner of North Fairview Avenue and West King Street in Decatur.
To follow guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, people must wear face masks when making donations. CDC guidelines will be followed.
People can apply for distribution by calling Shanell Debala of the Salvation Army at 428-4672, Angie Williams of Dove Inc. at 428-6616, or Angel Lawrence of the Northeast Community Fund at 429-5846.
