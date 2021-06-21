DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The now-required ID form for entry into Decatur's Splash Cove park has been released.
The Decatur Park District is requiring people to show a Splash Cove ID to get into the park after recent issues involving fights. Each parkgoer will have their pictures taken by staff. It will then be stored in the system.
The ID must be shown each time a person comes to the park. Park district officials hope they can better identify people who cause problems.
Season pass holders will not need to show this ID. It is required for all patrons at age 5 and older who do not have the pass.
Those who want to speed up the identification process can download and complete the ID form and signed code of conduct, which are shown below, and bring them prior to entering Splash Cove.
Other security measures have been taken after recent fights, including a reduction in the 999 person capacity limit of 25 percent, or about 250 people. As some of the recent issues involved youth, the age of admission without adult supervision has been raised from 12 to 16.
The park district has seen three fights, including a "verbal altercation" the first time, a physical fight on June 14 and another altercation involving teenage girls on June 18. The park was then closed for the weekend of June 19-20.
“We have situations where young people are fighting, brawling, arguing, they are being disrespectful to our staff,” she Decatur Park District President Stacey Young. “We have to step back and say we have to put some rules in place to let them know we have zero tolerance for that behavior. We will not continue to accept that and [let them] stay in our facility. Parental control is needed. One of the major issues is that kids are being dropped off with no parent attached and unfortunately, that has caused some issues."
Splash Cove officials plan to look at other security options. Young said it's possible lifeguards may have to go through de-escalation technique training and guest behavior training so they don't have to "lock down" the water park. Park police are already at the facility.
The facility reopened with normal hours and events Monday. The policy changes are now active.
