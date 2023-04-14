SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An increase in temperatures also means an increase in motorcycle fatalities.
"We're in that Illinois spring where it was winter all of about a week and a half ago and now all of a sudden we've got these nice warm temperatures," said Josh Witkowski, a motorcycle safety instructor and State Legislative Coordinator for ABATE of Illinois. "People are used to winter conditions then all of a sudden you got the warm conditions, with motorcycles back out on the roads."
Witkowksi says the biggest dangers for motorcyclists come when drivers are distracted or don't take enough time to look for motorcycles.
"The number one collision for motorcycles and cars occurs when a vehicle is making a left turn," said Witkowski. "The other collision that's gaining notoriety is rear-ending. Motorcycles are getting hit from the back, because people are paying attention to their Facebook status or whatever on the phone and not looking at what's ahead of them when they're stopping."
Steven Hafertepe is a testament to the dangers of distracted driving. On May 1, 2022, he was hit by a car that ran a stop sign. Hafertepe's motorcycle was destroyed, he broke his back, and he broke several bones in his face.
Almost a year later Hafertepe is still feeling the impacts of the crash.
"I'm still not even completely healed," said Hafertepe. My back is still every day doing something to me. But mentally it was a lot different than I'd ever expected too. I just started getting back to work."
Hafertepe has two kids, and he says people need to realize that those riding motorcycles want to get home safe and sound just as much as vehicle drivers do.
"A lot of us have moms, dads, sisters, aunts, uncles, everything," said Hafertepe. "So it's really important that we get home. It's really important that everybody is just very aware. I can't say it enough."
