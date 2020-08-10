SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield bar owner speaks out after a tragedy outside his business.
“What bothers me is a man lost his life,” Yatti Etly, owner of Wet Bar in downtown, said.
Etly’s bar is just feet from where Dearius Jones, 32, was shot multiple times over the weekend. He died form his injuries.
Police said the shooting happened near Etly’s bar after a large fight broke out and shots were fired. Etly said his bar was closed a couple hours before the shooting after people wanting in were denied access to the bar because of COVID-19 capacity limits and were getting rowdy.
Etly believes the killing of Jones is not a reflection on downtown Springfield.
"Downtown Springfield is a beautiful place,” he said. "I feel safe. I walk up and down the streets at different times of night and I feel safe."
Springfield police said after the shooting, the crowd became rowdy with them and tried to push their way into the crime scene.
Etly believes the community can do better and a solution to combat crime does not just lie with the police.
"Something we all need to get together as a community, as a family of humans, to try and make this world a better place,” he said. "I hope we learn from this and we grow as a community to make our streets, not only here in Springfield, but throughout Illinois, safer."
Police have not released a motive for the shooting or if they have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
