SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield is preparing for the large accumulation of snowfall that is expected for the Central Illinois region.
A Snow Emergency will be in effect on designated snow routes starting 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 through 9 p.m. Friday, February 4.
Springfield is anticipating in excess of 8 inches of snow.
Residents will be required to removed parked cars from the snow emergency routes by 9 p.m. Tuesday. To see the snow emergency route map, visit www.springfield.ilus/snow.
Any problem or concern can be reported to the Office of Public Works by calling (217) 789-2246.
