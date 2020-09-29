SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's city council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance banning certain police actions.
The public safety ordinance bans the use of choke holds and rubber bullets and limits no-knock warrants by Springfield police. Chief Kenny Winslow said this department already does not use these options in day-to-day work.
Winslow had expressed concerns about the ordinance in a Sept. 15 meeting. Some locals agree with him, as one person who addressed the council questioned how the council can tell police "how to do their jobs."
"We're not trying to tell people how to do their job," Alderman Shaun Gregory said at the time. "But the citizens of this community have an opinion and if they don't like the way the police are doing their job, then it's my responsibility and everybody else's responsibility to address it."
