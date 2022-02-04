SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield has extended its snow emergency status until 9 p.m. Saturday.
During this time, the public is not allowed to park vehicles on marked snow emergency routes.
Springfield lists its Snow Emergency Route Map and Snow & Ice Removal Policy at this link.
