SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said he will be retiring in late November.
Reyne confirmed with WAND News his last day will be Nov. 30, 2020.
He became the fire chief in March of 2018, when Mayor Jim Langfelder appointed him to the position. He had joined the Springfield Fire Department in 1999 before becoming a captain in 2009.
Reyne is a certified fire investigator at multiple levels. He holds numerous certifications, including Hazardous Waste Operations, Fire Service Management I, II, III and IV, and Fire Service Instructor I & II.
Reyne told WAND News he will put out a press release Wednesday with more information.
