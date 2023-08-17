SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A man helping at the former Pillsbury Plant site needed assistance from emergency services on Thursday according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37.
The man was helping at the site when he was hit in the chest with a metal ladder. Unable to get down on his own, an aerial ladder was set up to get him down. He went to the hospital to get checked but had no major injuries.
