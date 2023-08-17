Firefighters assist at Pillsbury Plant

Springfield Fire Fighters assisting at the Pillsbury site on August 17, 2023

 via Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A man helping at the former Pillsbury Plant site needed assistance from emergency services on Thursday according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37.

The man was helping at the site when he was hit in the chest with a metal ladder. Unable to get down on his own, an aerial ladder was set up to get him down. He went to the hospital to get checked but had no major injuries.

