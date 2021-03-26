SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield has fired the director of its Office of Planning & Economic Development.
The office of Mayor Jim Langfelder said he requested the resignation of Val Yazell on Thursday. While the city has no received a letter of resignation, the office said she is "no longer an employee with the City of Springfield.
Why she was terminated is unknown. Her name appears to have been removed from the staff page for the Office of Planning & Economic Development on the city's website.
"Due to this being a personnel matter, we have no further comment at this time," a Springfield press release said.
