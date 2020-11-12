SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In a document signed Thursday, Springfield's mayor affirmed the declaration of a local state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said this state of emergency, which continues as the virus keeps spreading in Sangamon County and its Restore Illinois (Region 3) is under statewide mitigation measures, will continue until the statewide proclamation disaster is lifted or further action is taken by the Springfield City Council.
Langfelder also reaffirmed all previously issued emergency orders are active.
Springfield will be under COVID-19 mitigation measures beginning at 12 a.m. Friday. What those mitigations mean for bars and restaurants, including but not limited to the suspension of can be found in the PDF document attached to this story. Langfelder said the failure to follow these requirements can mean fines, license suspension or license termination.
Springfield police, firefighters and and code inspectors are authorized to "inspect, enforce and issue citations as needed to enforce the provisions of this executive order, the governor's executive orders (and) applicable state and local law related to COVID health regulations and restrictions," the document said.
Langfelder said people will now be required to wear face masks in retail establishments to reduce the spread of the virus.
More information can be found here. Businesses can download signs to post at their entrances regarding the mask mandate here.
