SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's mayor said he has fired the director of the Lincoln Library.
A press release said Mayor Jim Langfelder requested the resignation of Rochelle Hartman on Thursday. She is no longer an employee with the city.
"Due to this being a personnel matter, we have no further comment at this time," the release said.
