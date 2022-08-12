SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $755,000 to help fund health-related projects in the community and support Memorial Health initiatives.
“It’s a record-breaking total for the foundation’s grant program,” said Melissa Hansen Schmadeke, executive director of the Springfield Memorial Foundation.
Awards ranged from $1,600 to $250,000 and will go to support 33 projects at SIU School of Medicine, Springfield Public Schools, Illinois College, Girls on the Run of Central Illinois, Compass for Kids and other community organizations. Grants were also awarded to multiple projects within Memorial Health.
“This year’s grants address the full spectrum of health care philanthropy, but we are especially proud to support our colleagues pursuing education, trainings and certifications,” said Hansen Schmadeke. “These educational and research grants are investments in local health care and build upon our commitment to improve lives and build stronger communities through better health.”
Seven separate grants totaling $52,063 will support Memorial Health employees’ continuing education.
The foundation also awarded $250,000 in a single grant to support workforce development throughout Memorial Health and a single grant of $32,000 to support patient safety and experience.
Eight separate grants totaling $167,794 were awarded to support research and education at SIU School of Medicine.
Other grant recipients are:
· $56,741 to provide equipment and supplies for a Memorial EMS response vehicle
· $38,278 to launch the Memorial Behavioral Health Crisis Call Center as part of a national effort
· $52,078 to provide a virtual dissection table to the nursing program at Illinois College
· $26,000 to Compass for Kids to support the Camp Compass summer learning program for underserved elementary students
· $25,570 to The Outlet to provide the “Bringing the Civil Rights Movement to Life” summer trip experience. The Outlet connects boys from single-parent homes with positive male role models.
· $9,965 to the Springfield African American History Museum to support the African American History summer day camp
· $9,922 to provide an advanced bariatric stretcher chair in the Springfield Memorial Hospital inpatient therapy department
· $6,100 to Springfield Public Schools to support Project Lead the Way
· $5,081 to Mighty Movers, a local youth performance group, to provide a dance class to Enos Elementary
· $4,150 to the Springfield Kiwanis Club to support Laundromat Libraries
· $3,660 to the Lincoln Land Community College nursing program to provide nursing simulation lab supplies
· $3,120 to provide Joy of Movement dance sessions for Parkinson’s patients
· $2,800 to Girls on the Run of Central Illinois to support Camp GOTR: Girls Have Heart
