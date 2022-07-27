SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Memorial Foundation received $1-million donation to support future health care workers.
On Wednesday, members of the Brandt family (BRANDT, Inc.) donated a total of $1-million to the Springfield Memorial Foundation to establish an endowment to support the future development of the local care workforce.
Memorial Health said the endowment will fund health care career education grants through the Springfield Memorial Foundation.
The Brandt family and BRANDT, Inc. have supported local health care for many years. Contributions to Memorial Health include an endowment established through the Springfield Memorial Foundation by Brandt Thomas and her late husband, Gordon, to support local health care in 1999. Also, a $30,675 gift to the Springfield Memorial Foundation from The BRANDT Foundation in 2018.
Brandt Thomas and Rick Brandt, her nephew, spearheaded the $1 million commitment to the Springfield Memorial Foundation. Brandt Thomas celebrates her 99th birthday in August. She desires to establish her family's legacy and honor her late brother and BRANDT co-founder, Glen Brandt.
