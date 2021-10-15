SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police honored officers for their response to the deadly Bunn-O-Matic shooting in an annual awards ceremony.
The following officers earned the Porter Williams Award, which is presented for "the most distinguished act of bravery or heroism by a police officer," in the Thursday ceremony and specifically for their response to the shooting.
- Sergeant Grant Barksdale
- Officer Tammy Baehr (ret.)
- Officer Tim Ealey (ret.)
- Officer Leroy Jett
- Officer Tad Stalets
- Officer Christopher Stout
- Officer Chance Warnisher
The William Herndon Award goes to a plainclothes officer or officers on active duty who are "performing the most distinguished act or acts of police work during the preceding year."
The following investigations personnel were honored for their work on the homicide case involving the death of 24-year-old Abby Neisler:
- Sergeant Ryan Sims (ret.)
- Detective Jason Sloman
- Detective Ryan Maddox
- Detective Justin Spaid
- Detective Michael Mazrim
- Detective Brian Harhausen
- Detective Tim Zajicek
Finally, Lt. Joseph Behl received the Silver Suarez Award, which goes to a uniformed police officer or officers on active duty who perform "the most distinguished act or acts of police work during the preceding year." He was honored for his efforts in locating and taking into custody an armed kidnapping suspect and rescuing the victim.
