SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Police Department said that traffic accidents occurring at intersections have recently increased due to red light running. Some of the collisions have even resulted in injury and death.
To combat the issue, the department announced that officers are taking a zero tolerance approach to drivers who run reds.
A red light running detail was recently conducted around Veterans Parkway and West White Oaks which resulted in 27 citations for disobeying traffic signals.
As part of the department's 2023 Traffic Safety Initiative, additional traffic details targeting speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and red light running will continue.
