SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield leaders reaffirmed the city's state of emergency and restrictions, including a mask mandate, after Region 3 of Illinois moved to less strict Phase 4 virus mitigations.
The city's Wednesday emergency declaration renewed a Springfield emergency order related to the virus and said the mask mandate is still active. There are fines for individuals and businesses who don't comply with the order.
Those who visit a restaurant or bar in Springfield must follow the following rules:
- Masks are required for customers/public to enter the indoor premises and in any common areas. (e.g. waiting for a table, for restroom visits, take-out orders).
- Each patron must have an assigned table (seat) and must remain at their table.
- If a patron moves away from their assigned table or seat (to go to the bathroom, to go outside) a face mask must be worn.
Bars are required to close by 1 a.m. through the city's emergency order.
Leaders said Springfield made "substantial progress" to lower COVID-19 case numbers, which allowed many local businesses to reopen.
"It is critically important to protect yourself and others so we can continue to make progress," a press release said. "We ask that residents continue their compliance and vigilance to limit the spread of COVID-19. These measures are subject to modification at any time based on the recommendations of medical professionals."
More information is available in a PDF document attached to this story.
