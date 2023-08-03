Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport

In this March 12, 2013 photo, a ground crew worker attends to an American Eagle jet after it pulled up to a gate on arrival at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

 Seth Perlman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The community has been invited to the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield for a celebration of the airport's 75th anniversary with an Open House on Saturday August 5th and Sunday August 6th. 

The events will begin each day at 9:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Boy Scouts of America – Abraham Lincoln Council and will continue with official event activities running each day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

The free event is open to the public and geared towards aviation enthusiasts of all ages. Events and activities include tours of the Air Combat Museum, Stellar Aviation, LLCC’s LRS Aviation Center, military aircraft displays from the Illinois Air and Army National Guard, activities for kids in collaboration the Kidzeum, food trucks, and much, much more.

“The Springfield Airport Authority is excited to host an anniversary event that will help the entire community rediscover SPI and learn about how the airport has impacted the region in the past, continues to serve the area in the present and will continue to in the future,” said Frank J. Vala, Chair of the Springfield Airport Authority. “We invite everyone to come out and explore the airport, interact with our stakeholders and tenants and learn more about educational and career opportunities in the field of Aviation.” 

Fly SPI 75th Anniversary | Open House

Air Combat Museum

Static Aircraft Collection, Military vehicles

Air Methods

Static Helicopter, Air Evac/Ambulance information

Boy Scouts of America – Abraham Lincoln Council

Pancake/Sausage Breakfast: August 5th and 6th 9am – 12noon @ Hangar 2

Tickets can be pre-purchased through the Boy Scouts

BB gun and archery blow up range and metal working experience

Experimental aircraft association chapter 770

Young Eagle Rally: August 5th 10am – 2:pm (August 6th rain date) @ LLCC Hangar Ramp.  Flights for kids and Boy Scouts

food trucks

The Dream Kitchen

The Lemonade Factory

Illinois Air National Guard

Escorted Base Tour/Open House

Hangar 3 Booth and Tent w/ Static Aircraft Engines

Presence at Heritage Park

Static Aircraft – T-38’s, KC-135 and C-130 @ Stellar Ramp

Illinois Army Guard

Static Aircraft – UH-60, C-12, CH-47, LUH-72 @ Stellar Ramp

Hangar 3 Booth or Tent

Illinois Division of Aeronautics

Hangar 3 Booth, 2 Static Cessna Aircraft

Illinois State Police

Static Aircraft Cessna

Illinois State Police Heritage Museum

5 Vintage ISP Squad Cars, 1 Vintage ISP Motorcycle, Hangar 3 Booth

Kidzeum

Aviation Kids Activities: stomp rockets, drone obstacle course, paper airplane contest, ornithopter demo

Lincoln Land Community College

LRS Aviation Center

Tour/Open House Recruiting

Hangar 3 Booth Interactive/Recruiting

Executive Transportation

Onsite Transportation/Shuttle

SAA/Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport

Static ARFF w/ Interactive Firehose, Static Police Vehicles

Static Plows and Brooms, Terminal Open House/Lincoln Hall

TSA Pre-Check, Photos in front of Lincoln, Sunflower Program Information

Standard Aero

Hangar 3 Booth with Displays

Stellar Aviation

Tour/Open House

Hangar 3 Booth

Transportation Security Administration

Hangar 3 Recruiting Booth/Job Fair

Veregy

Hangar 3 Booth, Solar display

