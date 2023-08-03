SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The community has been invited to the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield for a celebration of the airport's 75th anniversary with an Open House on Saturday August 5th and Sunday August 6th.
The events will begin each day at 9:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Boy Scouts of America – Abraham Lincoln Council and will continue with official event activities running each day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The free event is open to the public and geared towards aviation enthusiasts of all ages. Events and activities include tours of the Air Combat Museum, Stellar Aviation, LLCC’s LRS Aviation Center, military aircraft displays from the Illinois Air and Army National Guard, activities for kids in collaboration the Kidzeum, food trucks, and much, much more.
“The Springfield Airport Authority is excited to host an anniversary event that will help the entire community rediscover SPI and learn about how the airport has impacted the region in the past, continues to serve the area in the present and will continue to in the future,” said Frank J. Vala, Chair of the Springfield Airport Authority. “We invite everyone to come out and explore the airport, interact with our stakeholders and tenants and learn more about educational and career opportunities in the field of Aviation.”
Fly SPI 75th Anniversary | Open House
Air Combat Museum
Static Aircraft Collection, Military vehicles
Air Methods
Static Helicopter, Air Evac/Ambulance information
Boy Scouts of America – Abraham Lincoln Council
Pancake/Sausage Breakfast: August 5th and 6th 9am – 12noon @ Hangar 2
Tickets can be pre-purchased through the Boy Scouts
BB gun and archery blow up range and metal working experience
Experimental aircraft association chapter 770
Young Eagle Rally: August 5th 10am – 2:pm (August 6th rain date) @ LLCC Hangar Ramp. Flights for kids and Boy Scouts
food trucks
The Dream Kitchen
The Lemonade Factory
Illinois Air National Guard
Escorted Base Tour/Open House
Hangar 3 Booth and Tent w/ Static Aircraft Engines
Presence at Heritage Park
Static Aircraft – T-38’s, KC-135 and C-130 @ Stellar Ramp
Illinois Army Guard
Static Aircraft – UH-60, C-12, CH-47, LUH-72 @ Stellar Ramp
Hangar 3 Booth or Tent
Illinois Division of Aeronautics
Hangar 3 Booth, 2 Static Cessna Aircraft
Illinois State Police
Static Aircraft Cessna
Illinois State Police Heritage Museum
5 Vintage ISP Squad Cars, 1 Vintage ISP Motorcycle, Hangar 3 Booth
Kidzeum
Aviation Kids Activities: stomp rockets, drone obstacle course, paper airplane contest, ornithopter demo
Lincoln Land Community College
LRS Aviation Center
Tour/Open House Recruiting
Hangar 3 Booth Interactive/Recruiting
Executive Transportation
Onsite Transportation/Shuttle
SAA/Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport
Static ARFF w/ Interactive Firehose, Static Police Vehicles
Static Plows and Brooms, Terminal Open House/Lincoln Hall
TSA Pre-Check, Photos in front of Lincoln, Sunflower Program Information
Standard Aero
Hangar 3 Booth with Displays
Stellar Aviation
Tour/Open House
Hangar 3 Booth
Transportation Security Administration
Hangar 3 Recruiting Booth/Job Fair
Veregy
Hangar 3 Booth, Solar display
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.