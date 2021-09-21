SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's school district has announced a job fair is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23.
The fair will be held from 2-5 p.m. that day at the NAACP Office and Educational Center, located at 801 S. 11th St. in Springfield.
The district is in need of paraprofessionals, security employees, crossing guards, clerical workers, custodial staff, food service workers, CNA, LPN, RN and certified teachers, who will serve as home/hospital instructors.
Job seekers should come to the job fair to learn more about openings and apply on site. Click here for more information.
