ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have fired manager Mike Shildt.
The announcement, which came Thursday, was due to philosophical differences in the organization.
“While these decisions are difficult, both parties agreed that philosophical differences related to the direction of the organization brought us to this conclusion. With just one year remaining on Mike’s contract, it was in everyone’s best interests that we address this now," said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
Shildt led the Cardinals on a 17-game winning streak at the end of the 2021 regular season - a franchise record run - before they fell in the National League wild-card game to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Shildt had a 252-199 record with the Cardinals over four seasons. He won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2019.
