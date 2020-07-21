DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A student on the St. Teresa High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Mark Ramsey.
WAND News reached out to Ramsey who confirmed the athlete received his positive results Monday. The team immediately stopped workouts when the positive result was discovered.
Ramsey says they are in close contact with the Macon County Health Department and the health department has started contact tracing to notify any person who was in close contact with the player.
Under the direction of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois High School Sports Association teams are allowed to conduct limited summer contact workouts. To see those guidelines, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.