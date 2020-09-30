DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - St. Teresa High School will temporarily move to fully remote learning due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.
School officials said there were four cases of the virus as of Wednesday. This led to a "considerable" number of students having to be quarantined.
In order to reduce COVID-19 risk, the high school will start fully remote learning on Monday, Oct. 5. The plan is to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Oct. 13, following school being out for Columbus Day on Oct. 12.
Students will not have class on Oct. 1-2 in order to allow for a deep cleaning of the building and the setup of remote learning. Teachers will report on Oct. 5 for remote learning while following the normal schedule.
St. Teresa Principal Larry Daly asked parents to be sure their students are checking Google Classroom and are set up for remote learning on Oct. 5. Questions can be directed to the office at (217)875-2431.
