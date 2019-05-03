Decatur, Ill (WAND) – It’s prom and graduation season. Parties will be plentiful and impaired drivers will be on the road.
The Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire Department, Decatur Ambulance Service and Macon County Coroner Michael Day were at St. Teresa High School Friday to deliver a powerful message. Avoid driving when alcohol has been consumed.
A wrecked car was obtained from a local towing company. Students of teacher Mary Davis were in full makeup to look like they had just been in a crash involving serious injuries and a fatality.
“The point we want to get across to the students is don’t fall victim to impaired driving,” Larry Brooks of the Decatur Police Department told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “If there’s any question as far as that person being able to operate that vehicle safely please don’t get in the car.”