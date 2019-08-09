CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of seriously wounding another in a stabbing is wanted by law enforcement.
Champaign police said they issued an arrest warrant for a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon against 27-year-old Deonte Campbell. Campbell is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old victim on the night of Aug. 1, when an argument in an apartment parking lot (500 block of S. Mattis Ave.) turned physical.
The victim had serious injuries. Police said the stabbing was not a random act of violence.
Bond on the warrant for Campbell’s arrest is set at $50,000.
Authorities are seeking his whereabouts Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477. Crime Stoppers, which accepts anonymous tips, can also be reached online here or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
A reward of $1,000 is available for information leading to Campbell’s arrest.
“The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for its assistance during this investigation,” police said in a press release.