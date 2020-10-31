CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore were both sidelined for 21 days following positive test results Thursday for COVID-19.
The University says per Big Ten Conference protocol, following recovery both players will be eligible to return for the Nov. 21 game at Nebraska.
Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for Saturday and next week’s game against Minnesota.
This is a developing story.
