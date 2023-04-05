Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Construction is underway on new $68.3 million underpasses at Madison and Jefferson Streets in Springfield. It’s the latest segment in the Springfield Rail Improvements Project.
Overall the rail project, when completed, will have a total price tag of $475 million. The state says separating railroad tracks from regular vehicle traffic will reduce congestion, improve safety, and cut down on emergency response times for police and fire. Madison and Jefferson Streets carry a combined 20,000 vehicles a day.
The project consists of lowering Madison and Jefferson Streets and building new railroad bridges to create a set of double tracks for Norfolk Southern Railroad, as well as the proposed Union Pacific and Amtrak lines.
Madison and Jefferson are now closed between 9th and 11th Streets for about 14 months.
