Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Five GOP lawmakers are calling on Governor Pritzker to call a special session before Christmas to deal with ethics reform.
The call comes after Democrats pushed through the establishment of an ethics reform commission in November to make recommendations by the end of March. However, Republicans say that is too long of a period to wait when taxpayers want reform now.
The lawmakers calling for the special session are State Representatives Dan Caulkins of Decatur, Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville, Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City, Chris Miller of Oakdale and Allen Skillicorn of Crystal Lake.
Skillicorn is critical of lawmakers providing outside work and profiting from legislation they work on in the General Assembly which appeared to target tax work done by House Speaker Mike Madigan, (D) Chicago. When pressed by a reporter Skillicorn said he will introduce legislation to prevent all lawmakers from profiting from the gambling industry which would include Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington.
WAND requested a comment from the governor’s office on the call for a special session. The office sent us a 40-minute video clip from a news conference in Chicago not related to the call for a special session.
Later, we received a release saying the governor has signed Senate Bill 1639. The measure will strengthen the detail of information required on statements of economic interest; lawmakers will also have to disclose whether they are registered lobbyists for any unit of local government.