DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - On Tuesday night, it was a neck and neck decision. A 7 to 7 vote with Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. breaking the tie by voting yes.
The vote will push forward an ordinance to ban the shipping and receiving of abortion pills and supplies to the city. Experts say the ordinance is illegal under Illinois law.
"Well, it's not legal in the state of Illinois because choice is legal. Abortions are still legal in the state of Illinois," said Congresswoman Robin Kelly.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul sent a letter to the mayor and council, responding to the city's vote that said, "Illinois Law could not be clearer." He also went on to call the ban unlawful, saying:
"...The Reproductive Health Act states that units of local government cannot limit abortion rights, and Danville has no authority under Illinois law to enact a municipal abortion ban or to otherwise impose its own restrictions on access to abortion care."
The ACLU pointed out that taxpayers would be on the hook for any legal fees spent defending the ordinance.
"I know that the ACLU let them know that if they continued in this way, that there would be lawsuits. Which is very unfortunate for the citizens of Danville because they'll end up paying for those lawsuits," said Kelly.
Senator Paul Faraci called for Attorney General Raoul to take swift action against the ban. Raoul warned the city "that this will not go unchallenged."
Organizations like Planned Parenthood also stood their ground.
"Planned Parenthood of Illinois will continue to mail medication, abortion medication to residents of Illinois. That includes residents in Danville. We don't believe that law will stand," said Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action of Illinois.
WAND reached out to Mayor Williams but he did not immediately respond.
