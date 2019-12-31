ILLINOIS (WAND) - With recreational marijuana legalization hours away in Illinois, state police issued a statement explaining FOID card policies.
Illinois State Police said on Facebook they will not revoke a FOID card "based solely on a person's legal use of adult use cannabis". A card could be taken away, however, if someone is "addicted to or a habitual user of narcotics".
"Accordingly, the ISP will revoke FOID cards where it is demonstrated that an individual is addicted to or is a habitual user of cannabis," the post said. "The ISP would also revoke or deny the FOID cards of those who violate certain provisions of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act."
WAND-TV spoke with Bullet Trap owner Dan Cooley, who is reminding those who might seek to purchase a gun that, since marijuana use is still illegal at a federal level, they'll still be asked about marijuana use during the application process.
"It says [on the form] even if marijuana may be legal in your state or residence, the federal government does not allow the legal use of marijuana," he said.
