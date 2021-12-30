CHICAGO, ILL. (WAND) - The Pritzker Administration released guidance to further protect transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming students.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Human Rights announced the release of non-regulatory guidance on non-discrimination protections for transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming students under the Illinois Human Rights Act.
The new guidance was developed based on a recommendation from the Affirming and Inclusive Schools Task Force.
School districts, students and their families now have a resource to better understand the protections.
“Ensuring every Illinois student has access to a safe, validating learning environment where they can be their true self is a top priority for my administration,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This guidance from the Illinois Department of Human Rights will provide students, caregivers, and educators another tool to ensure classrooms are welcoming, affirming, and inclusive for all students.”
“Illinois schools must be safe, affirming environments for all students,” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “The guidance is intended for school districts, students and their families and caregivers, to better understand their rights and responsibilities under the Act. Today’s issuance of guidance helps schools create safe, supportive environments for transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming students to learn and be their true selves.”
To review the guidance, click here.
If any Illinoisan, including minors, who believe they have been a victim of discrimination based on their gender identity, or any protected class under the Act, should file a charge here.
