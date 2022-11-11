SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Tim Butler has announced he is resigning his position to take a job with the IL Railroad Association.
Butler was recently re-elected to his seat after winning in the June primary.
Butler posted on his Facebook page, "I have been privileged to serve as the Representative for the 87th District since 2015. The constituents of our district have bestowed upon me one of the greatest honors of my life.
As I have said from the day I was sworn in, I am not going to do this job forever. My fourth great grandfather, Lewis Barker, served in four General Assemblies. Abraham Lincoln served in four General Assemblies. If four terms are good enough for them, four terms are good enough for me."
He continued, "As much as I enjoy my work in the Illinois House, the time has come to move on and pursue a new avenue in my career. One never knows when opportunities will arise, and I have had an excellent opportunity come before me just recently. I plan to resign from the House before the start of the 103rd General Assembly to work full-time with the Illinois Railroad Association."
Butler said his resignation will be effective before the 103rd General Assembly is seated in January.
