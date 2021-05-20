SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A total of $400 million will be invested in central Illinois road and bridge improvement projects as part of a statewide transportation plan.
The funding for projects in the 48th District was announced Thursday by State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield). These dollars are a slice of the $20.7 billion multi-year plan announced by Gov. JB Pritzker, which looks to improve roads and bridges in the state in the next six years.
The goal with the plan is to reinforce Illinois as a transportation hub while creating thousands of jobs that can spur economic growth after the pandemic.
“The Rebuild Illinois program is the largest infrastructure investment in Illinois’ history, and continues to have a transformational impact on central Illinois,” Turner said. “This financial commitment is not just about streets and highways or roads and bridges. It has a much larger and life-changing impact. Through this funding and Investment infrastructure we are invigorating communities, promoting healthy living spaces, spurring economic development, and putting people to work in good union jobs right here in our own neighborhoods."
Turner listed the following projects as notable ones happening in her district in the next year:
Christian County
- Joint sealing repairs alongside South of Assumption to North of IL 16
- Overlay repairs south of Cold Springs Rd in Pana to Shelby county line
- New Deck bridge over IL 48 in Taylorville
- Ramp and Bridge Replacement at Flatt Branch 0.7 mi southeast of IL 48
Montgomery County
- Bridge repair south of Sangamon /Montgomery county Line to Brush Creek
- Bridge Repair 2.1 miles East at the south Fork of Sangamon River in Nokomis
- Bridge replacement at the Sangamon Creek west of Ohlman
Sangamon County
- Phase 1 repairs North of Toronto Rd in Springfield to south IL 123 in Williamsville
- Bridge repair over Lost Bridge Trail Bike Path south of IL 29
- Phase 2 repairs North of IL 54/ Sangamon Ave in Springfield
- Utility Adjustment at I-72 to 0.1 North of Stevenson Dr. in Springfield
- Parking Improvement south of Ash St to North Stanford Ave In Springfield
- Utility Adjustment at Dirksen Pkwy In Springfield
Macoupin County
- Land Acquisition at IL 4: East Gillespie To IL 16
- Land Acquisition at Jersey County Line to Rose Ln.
Click here for a full list of projects from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
