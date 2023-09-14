SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton just returned from leading a delegation of 20 government and business leaders on a mission to reinforce economic cooperation between Japan and Illinois. Japan is one of the state's largest partners for trade and foreign direct investment.
"Over 1,000 Japanese companies are in the state of Illinois," Stratton told reporters Thursday. "We have over 42,000 Japanese employees here in the state of Illinois."
Stratton's delegation spoke with other U.S. leaders, Japanese governors, and business executives about the state's recent investments in manufacturing, technology, and other emerging industries. Japanese companies were also very interested in learning more about investments from the state's monumental Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.
"We are literally building the workforce of tomorrow and that was quite attractive to all of them," Stratton explained. "They need skilled workers and they need workers that are going to have a good quality of life to go along with wanting to come to Illinois. I was pleased to say that we offer both."
The lieutenant governor said Mitsubishi, Toyota, and other auto companies want to work with Illinois to accomplish the state's goal of one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Stratton felt that many companies were excited about the Illinois workforce because of recent investments in community colleges and apprenticeship programs ensuring people are well-trained before starting lifelong careers.
"All of that makes it a good ecosystem for not just launching new businesses here in Illinois, but also making sure they can grow the businesses that already exist," Stratton said.
The Pritzker administration was also glad to have Stratton bring a historic delegation, nearly entirely made up of women, to Tokyo. Two of those women, Abby Powell and Shelley Tulo, are leaders from the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance.
Representatives from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Intersect Illinois, Illinois Realtors and the Illinois Manufacturers' Association also participated in the delegation.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.