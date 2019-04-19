CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) Champaign-Urbana locals who have had enough of street violence came together in search of peace.
The second annual StreetFest Against Violence happened Friday evening at New Covenant Fellowship Church (124 W. White St.) in Champaign. People sang, danced and shared messages of hope for a better future.
Renee Antrosio says something needs to change.
“It’s not acceptable to have shooting incidents in our community and leave them unaddressed,” she said.
A string of 2019 shootings left multiple people wounded. On Jan. 25, someone shot a man multiple times in the 1400 block of Fairfax Dr. in Champaign. A 15-year-old teen admitted to involvement in two February shootings that left two people wounded.
With violence rearing its ugly head, it’s no wonder people wanted to speak out. It’s in that StreetFest space where people felt those seeds of hope being planted.
“We don’t have to accept an attitude that this is the way it is, that violence is a part of life,” said Rev. Larry Lewis. “It’s not.”