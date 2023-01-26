CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - First National Bank and Trust Company announced it has opened a student-run branch at Clinton Elementary School.
First National Bank and Trust Company along with Clinton Community School District and Clinton Community Education Foundation announced the student-run Maroons Branch at Clinton Elementary opened Wednesday, Jan. 18.
"It's a bank that's connected to the First National Bank in Clinton," shared 5th grader, Russell Sosamon.
The student bank is designed to introduce the concept of saving money at an early age.
"It's a lot of fun seeing the kids get momentum in saving their money and seeing it start to pile up. They each have a little register, so they know how much money they have in their account and they can start those habits early," said Josh Shofner, President of First National Bank and Trust Company.
First National Bank and Trust Company has a dedicated employee that is committed to financial literacy year-round. Shofner shared that she works with schools and at-risk communities to provide them with information and tools they can use to be financially responsible.
Clinton Elementary School Principal Sacha Young said the bank is a great learning opportunity for her students. She sees the academic skills they learn, but also the real-life skills like talking to their peers and managing a bank account.
"This allows them to learn about financial literacy and how to save for the future. It creates goal plans about what they want to save for and how much they need to do that."
CES Maroons Branch reinforces the idea throughout elementary, middle, and high school curricula of the importance of financial literacy and being financially responsible. 5th grader Cami Aughenbaugh, who works as a teller, believes it's a great opportunity to help her younger peers.
"We can help our other students, like younger ones, then they can accomplish learning more about how to count money."
Principal Young said there is talk about opening a student-run bank at the Junior High School. First National Bank and Trust Company shared they have plans to open a student-run bank at a Piatt County School next.
