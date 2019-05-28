URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - More than 1 in 10 households throughout the state don't have access to affordable nutritious food, according to a study done by the U of I.
"11 percent of households throughout the state can be classified as 'food insecure'," said U of I ACES Distinguished Professor Craig Gundersen.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Development Relations Manager Amanda Borden says the study was shocking.
"We are definitely surprised to see (the) child insecurities rate so high," said Borden.
She says parts of the study addressed both Vermilion County and Champaign County. She says one probable reason these children are affected is due to summer.
"As we head to summer, it's hard for working families," she said. "Now they have the children at home and they need to provide additional meals that are normally provided in school."
Borden says every county has food insecurity. People just need to learn why and where it's coming from. One additional reason he provided was not meeting the low-income number to be eligible for SNAP.
He says the issue has made it difficult for the families that are on the border of the income limit. However, he is hopeful this study makes others want to help.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is currently looking for volunteers for the summer. To learn more, visit this website or contact Craig Gundersen at cggunder@illinois.edu.