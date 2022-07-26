DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A new study shows improved cardio health will partially offset the risk of stroke in patients with a high genetic risk.
A University of Texas study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked at more than 11,000 adults over the age of 45 with no history of stroke. Researchers then followed them for 28 years.
Patients with both high genetic risk of stroke and poor cardio health naturally had the highest stroke risk. But those with optimal cardio health cut their stroke risk by up to 43 percent.
"Optimal cardiac health does incorporate exercise because exercise can help in so many facets," said Jill Klebe, an RN with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital focusing on cardiovascular health. "The increased risk of high blood pressure is your increased risk for heart problems and increased risk for stroke. Exercise can help with lowering blood pressure."
Doctors recommend about 150 minutes of exercise each week to help control blood pressure, weight and blood sugar — each of them a factor impacting cardio health.
To read more on the University of Texas study, click here.
