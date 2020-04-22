Across central Illinois, many people are sewing face masks for those in need during the pandemic. One local woman who doesn’t sew still found a way to get her community involved.
Margi Gaither put together the group she calls the "Sullivan Stitchers".
Nearly 20 local volunteers across several towns make up the group. They have put together over 3,000 face masks. The masks are then donated to area hospitals and nursing home facilities. Last week, the group decided to open to the public for whoever needed a mask.
“So many places (are) needing them, so I thought, I wonder if our hospitals need them, too,” Gaither said. “I guess it was a god thing - make someone who doesn’t sew to call and see if there's a need."
Gaither said any person or organization that needs face masks should just reach out to her via Facebook.