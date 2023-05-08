Suspect in 2021 Bloomington homicide on the lam, fails to appear in court

McLEAN COUNTY (25News Now) - The suspect in the 2021 homicide outside a Bloomington bar is on the lam.
Bloomington Police say Michael Bakana is wanted in the county for multiple warrants stemming from the January 30, 2021 homicide outside the Daddios bar in Bloomington.
Police say Bakana, who was out on bond, was due in court Monday but failed to appear and cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor.
His whereabouts are unknown and he may have fled the Twin Cities area.
Police say he speaks with a heavy foreign accent.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If he is spotted, it is advised to not approach him, call 911 and report the sighting to local law enforcement.
He is described as a black man, 44 years old, 5 foot 8 inches and 145 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting 847411 and the word BPDTIPS along with information.
The shooting outside Daddios left 22-year-old Mariah Petracca dead and a second woman critically injured.
