CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect who prosecutors said shot a man in an attack at an American Legion in Champaign is expected to be arraigned on charges Thursday.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said investigators determined 20-year-old Davucci Craig of Champaign was the gunman who showed up on the afternoon of July 2 to the Legion and killed Kieshaun Thatch, a nephew of David Dalton. Dalton is the person the crowd at the Legion was honoring after he was killed in a June 20 shooting.
Thatch was shot multiple times at the scene, authorities said. Multiple other people were hit by gunfire, and authorities found over 100 shell casings at the scene.
Police believe multiple people were armed and returned fire at the gunman after Thatch was shot.
Craig will face a charge of first degree murder with a firearm, which carries a sentence of 45 to 85 years behind bars. He is also accused of aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal damage to property, both Class 4 felonies, after Rietz said a situation unfolded on Oct. 12 in which a family member reported Craig was at a home breaking things and threatening to kill people with a gun.
Police said they found the home in "significant disarray" with multiple damaged doors, a broken flat screen TV, a broken mirror and a punched out window. Officers were told the family dog was missing, and in a search, they found the dog dead on a drawer and wrapped in a jacket. Rietz said it was determined the animal died from apparent suffocation.
Craig was arrested at that time.
