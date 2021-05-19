SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they arrested a suspected drug dealer in a Monday night traffic stop.
Officers said they stopped a vehicle at 7:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 19th and Clay streets. According to a press release, police smelled cannabis coming from inside of the vehicle.
Police reported searching the vehicle and finding a Glock 9 mm pistol, 15 grams of Percocet and about $8,000 in cash. Officers identified the driver as 25-year-old Drevonte Robinson.
Robinson is preliminarily charged with armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers, which can be reached anonymously by dialing (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.