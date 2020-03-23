DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. are predicted to lose their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no telling what is going to happen in a few weeks.
Illinois residents are asked to stay home in order to slow down the spread of the virus.
Unfortunately, everybody cannot work from home. Swartz Properties houses more than 2,000 renters in central Illinois. To help lighten the burden some renters may feel, the company says all late fees for March, April and May are waived.
"There's so many in our community that live paycheck to paycheck and if they're laid off right now; they struggle buying their groceries, paying their bills," Chris Tuttle said, the general manager for Swartz Properties.
If someone lost their job because of the pandemic, people who live under Swartz Properties can pay their rent late, up to 30 days. Renters also break their lease and move with no consequences if they're too far behind.
"We feel like we owe it to the community, our renters to help them out at this time and we would do everything in our power to help them," Tuttle said.
During this time of uncertainty, it helps when residents look out for each other. Doing so, makes it easier for the next person during these hard times. Tuttle said renters cannot be helped unless they communicate to them. It is imperative to call and ask for help if needed.