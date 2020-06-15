(WAND) - Multiple telecom companies, including T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint are dealing with outages across the United States Monday.
Downdetector.com showed the outages. According to the website, T-Mobile was the most affected, with over 100,000 customers reporting outages.
Outages are affecting thousands of customers at the other listed companies.
The areas most affected include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston New York and Los Angeles, along with other metropolitan areas, NBC South Florida reports.
Neville Ray, president of technology with T-Mobile, issued a Twitter statement about the situation. He said company engineers are working to solve a "voice and data" issue.
Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.— Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020
The other affected companies have not released statements.
