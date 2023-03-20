(WAND) — The Illinois Department of Labor’s (IDOL) Division of Occupational Health and Safety (IL OSHA) and On-Site Consultation Program are highlighting 2023 National Ladder Safety Month to promote the safe use of ladders and the opportunity to be certified in ladder safety training.
This often overlooked piece of equipment can be hazardous if used incorrectly.
“Falling from a ladder can lead to serious injury or even death,” said IL OSHA Division Chief Erik Kambarian, CSP. “The risk of these incidents can be mitigated with proper training, planning, and use of a ladder.”
When using a ladder at home, the American Ladder Institute sets safety standards and promotes ladder safety in the home.
OSHA offers a ladder safety guide that can be used at home or work.
National Ladder Safety Month is focusing on four aspects of ladder use this March:
- Choosing your ladder
- Safety before the first step
- Safety while climbing
- Safety at the top
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.