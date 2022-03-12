SAVOY, Ill (WAND) Tatman's Towing lead a funeral procession on Saturday. Included were the Illinois State Police, fire districts, and many towing companies. It was in honor of the late Ross Booker, who died by getting hit as he was cleaning up debris from a wreck in Champaign. The procession went from the Walmart in Savoy to Stanton Friends Cemetery.
"We're heartbroken. It's an emotional da," said Jim Hampton, owner of Tatman's Towing where Booker worked. He shared more about Ross Booker.
"He was a great kid. He's the one that everybody aspires to be. He's always got a smile on his face. He was always there to help the hardest working kid that I've ever met," Hampton said. Others in the procession expressed their condolences.
"The kids mom is actually from our hometown. So it affects us a lot...I've been thinking about it all week," said John Birch with Birch Auto Service. Another reason booker's family and tow workers gathered was to raise awareness of Scott's Law.
"If there's lights flashing...on the side of the road, it's the law, you need to move over and it's just to protect us. We'd like to go home. You know, this is our work. We're out there to help other people," Hampton said. Other tow truck drivers tell WAND this has been happening for years. Hampton plans on continuing this push for Scott's Law.
"This has to be something that sticks in people's minds. Move over and slow down," Hampton said.
