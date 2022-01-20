TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a Taylorville High School employee for drug use while working.
According to officials, Taylorville PD along with the Taylorville School District administrative staff started an investigation approximately two weeks ago after receiving information that a current employee is bring methamphetamine into the High School and using while on duty.
Officials say the investigation ended on Wednesday, when TPD Officers along with K9 conducted a traffic stop and arrested Adam Cherry of Rosamond, 38, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia before he entered the school.
Authorities report Cherry self-admitted that he used during work hours inside the school. Cherry was a night custodian.
Taylorville School District Superintendent was notified and Cherry was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay according to Dr. Chris Dougherty.
Dr. Dougherty has released an official statement:
"We are still working with the local authorities on the investigation of this night custodian who served the district since August 2019. When he showed up for his shift last night he +was apprehended by the police and taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine. We do not condone bad behavior anywhere in our schools and removed him immediately from our campus. We are following protocol set forth by district policy which leads to termination."
At this time no other information has been released.
